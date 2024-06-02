Bangkok street vendors subject to income assessments and required to pay taxes

Bangkok is set to enforce stricter regulations on street vendors as part of a comprehensive strategy to reorganize the city’s public spaces. The initiative, driven by the need for cleaner and more orderly streets, was announced by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Under the proposed regulations, street vendors operating within officially sanctioned areas will be subject to income assessments and required to pay taxes if their monthly earnings exceed 25,000 baht. Moreover, all vendors will need to register with the national income and tax system to maintain their trading eligibility.







The regulations also mandate that vendors strictly confine their activities to designated zones and maintain cleanliness in these areas. Non-compliance could lead to a prohibition on their vending activities.

While the city will continue to permit vending in certain zones where vendors adhere to the new rules and do not impede pedestrian movement, there is a broader plan to gradually eliminate street vending. The ultimate goal is to transition vendors into commercial zones, and City Hall is looking to partner with businesses to provide affordable rental spaces for these vendors.

These proposed changes will undergo a public hearing to allow for community feedback, which could influence final adjustments before they become official. (NNT)















































