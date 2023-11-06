Gov’t slashes visa fees for migrant workers

Thailand reduces visa application and extension fees for foreign workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam to 500 baht, effective from Nov 11.

Somchai Marakotsriwan, the acting director-general of the Department of Employment said the fee reduction was announced in the Royal Gazette on Oct 27 and will be put into effect for four years.







The visa application fee will be cut to from 2,000 baht to 500 baht (valid for two years) and the visa extension fee will be reduced from 1,900 baht to 500 baht (valid for two years).

This applies to foreign labor entering the country for employment, either under MOUs or special cases where they have received permission to reside in the kingdom.







It aims to ensure that employers who rely on labor from four countries have an adequate workforce to support the economic activities in various sectors, including manufacturing, services, and exports, while promoting positive relations with neighboring countries and ensuring that international labor is integrated into the labor system in compliance with the law. (TNA)



























