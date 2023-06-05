Team Thailand trounces South Korea for second win at Volleyball Nations League 2023

Team Thailand displayed outstanding blocking skills in their last match of Volleyball Nations League 2023 (VNL 2023) Pool 1 in Antalya. Thatdao Nuekjang alone was responsible for seven of the team’s 13 kill blocks, outpacing South Korea on the way to a 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-21) sweep at Sunday’s (4 June) clash. Improving to a 2-2 win-loss record and seven points, Thailand climbed to eighth place in the current standings, while Korea fought hard but had to settle for their fourth straight-set defeat since the start of the competition.







The Thai players also outplayed their opponents in attack with 48 successful spikes against 41. Outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri delivered the match high of 20 points, which included two kill blocks and two aces. Opposite Pimpichaya Kokram made another 13, while middle blocker Thatdao added four attacking points to her seven stuffs for a total tally of 11 points. Korean outside and captain Park Jeongah meanwhile had three kill blocks of her own to lead her team on a total score of 14 points.







Thailand stampeded into the match on a 4-0 run, delivering a one-sided first set in which Chatchu-On scored eight times towards a 25-17 win. In the second set, Korea vastly improved their game, especially in attack, putting up a fierce fight that pushed the set into overtime. They even remained in control of the scoreboard for the most part of the first half and were eventually the first to reach set point.







Thailand, however, stayed calm and regained control, taking the set at 28-26 with Thatdao relentlessly blocking for the winning point. However, Korea did not give up and went on to storm the third set on a 4-0 run, dominating the scoreboard through 16-13 before Thailand fought its way to another hard-earned comeback. After evenly matching 21-21, the Thai players produced a four-point series, topped off by a double block from Wipawee Srithong and Hattaya Bamrungsuk to win the match.

Thailand’s next match is on June 14 against Germany, with which they will get their competition week two campaign in Brasilia, just before Korea takes on hosts Brazil in the same pool. (NNT)















