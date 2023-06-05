Bangkok takes aim at plastic pollution on ‘World Environment Day’

According to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the BMA is set to launch an awareness campaign on World Environment Day, focusing on the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment.

The campaign, titled “Do it yourself: Build a beautiful world with our hands,” will take place at Vachirabenjatas Park (Rot Fai Park) in Chatuchak district on June 5th, 2023, from 2PM to 6PM.







The BMA’s Environment Department, in collaboration with district offices, the private sector, schools, and communities, will showcase the latest environmental innovations during the event.

The primary objective is to encourage the use of biodegradable materials as an alternative to plastics, thereby reducing environmentally harmful waste.







Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops led by school students and government agencies, providing them with knowledge on transforming waste materials into practical products through methods such as reusing, recycling, and upcycling. (NNT)















