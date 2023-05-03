Teabags in suspected killer’s car contain cyanide: expert

Teabags found in a car of the serial-murder suspect contains a lethal dose of cyanide, said a university lecture who analyze the evidence from the police.

Assoc. Prof. Weerachai Putthawong, a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, Kasetsart University has examined cyanide traces in evidence provided by the investigators in a spate of cyanide poisoning cases found 15 mg of potassium cyanide in each teabag collected from the suspect’s car. The dose can cause death in human in 6-10 minutes, he said.







Almost 400 pieces of evidence were handed over to him for examination. He said he expected to complete the task by May 5.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn revealed Sararat aka Am, an ex-wife of a policeman was remanded in custody while the police investigate a spate cyanide posionings.







The suspect’s friend from Kanchanaburi collapsed and died during their trip to make merit in Ratchaburi. The autopsy found cyanide in her system. Her death led to further investigation in 13 other similar deaths allegedly involving the suspect.

The police believe the financial motive primarily debts is behind the killings. (TNA)















