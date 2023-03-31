TCEB’s 3 strategies on innovation & technology for MICE industry, Strengthening domestic & overseas competitiveness

TCEB unveils 3 key strategies on the utilization of innovation and technology in its five-year action plan to enhance Thai MICE industry’s competitiveness in the global market.

One of the planned projects in the action plan is MICE Techno Mart 2023, a platform to demonstrate the ultimate innovation ranging from robots to data analysis for the MICE industry. Simultaneously, it is serving as a business-matching platform between MICE entrepreneurs and technology developers, which will drive the Thai MICE industry to use innovative products and technologies in addressing new and post-COVID-19 needs.







Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, stated that in response to more vital roles of innovation and technology in several sectors, TCEB has prioritized the development of MICE Intelligence & Innovation to drive the MICE industry and national economy, which will contribute to value-based or innovation-driven economy. Towards this end, 3 strategies are to executed:

Intelligence Center & Consultation Support focuses on the dissemination of information and knowledge on MICE industry ranging from distinctive trends, macro picture of the industry to its economic and social impacts. The other roles are the compilation and analysis of statistical data of MICE industry and MICE Standard Process Development by which Thailand MICE Index will be developed as a tool to ensure the improved efficiency of business operation. Innovation Service for MICE Advancement will promote the use of Open Innovation in MICE event organization processes that are jointly executed by MICE entrepreneurs and innovation service providers. To realize this purpose, Inno-Voucher is on offer along with BizConnect, a platform to facilitate and enhance the efficiency in every stage of MICE event organization. MICE Marketplace Platform supports e-commerce of MICE industry and aims to develop digital market and marketing campaigns. Currently, TCEB has Thai MICE Connect platform, which compiles product information and services of every kind related to the MICE industry that belong to 12 business categories. The platform is instrumental in connecting organizers with product and service providers, thus, enabling design of event plan by themselves or through auto-matching system. So far, the platform is hosting around 5,000 traders featuring their products and services free of charge.

Mr. Chiruit added that as part of the strategies, TCEB is continuing MICE Winnovation project for 4 consecutive years. The project has been successful in supporting MICE entrepreneurs to efficiently apply innovation and technology to deal with their pain points. It also entails the compilation of information sources, marketing budget support, business-matching, sharing of knowledge for practical purposes and business differentiation to increase competitiveness at global scale.







For MICE Techno Mart 2023, it is held under the MICE Winnovation project on 31 March 2023 at True Digital Park Grand Hall. This year edition offers more diverse choices of innovation for utilization, ranging from data analytics, robot to AR/VR technology and others belonging to 10 technology categories. To support organizers and venue operators to use innovation and technology, TCEB provides innovation coupon called MICE Inno-Voucher with the total value of more than 3.5 million baht.

In this regard, MICE Techno Mart 2023 also features Business Matching session for the exchange of viewpoints and creating business opportunities between 200 buyers or MICE entrepreneurs and 27 sellers or innovation and technology service providers. It is expected that the number of successful business matching will reach 200. In addition, there are also seminar and special lectures delivered by highly-experienced speakers from Thailand and abroad, who will share and build knowledge and understanding on innovation for entrepreneurs.



MICE Winnovation project is a multi-sectoral collaboration. Project partners include National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Hotels Association (THA) and FutureTales LAB. Partners representing education sector comprise of Kasetsart University, Khon Kaen University, Mahidol University, Bangkok University, National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).







In the past years, there were 64 events held under the support of MICE Winnovation project. MICE Innovation Catalog platform is now featuring more than 240 innovations attracting 13,129 users with 68,959 page views. Business matching under the project has now totaled 478 pairs, while around 500 MICE entrepreneurs across Thailand attended sessions on knowledge about digital technology.

In 2022, the project earned UFI Marketing Awards 2022 from UFI The Global Association of Exhibition Industry, a recognition of its marketing strategy in using innovation and technology to drive event organization. (NNT)















