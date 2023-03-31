Frozen food factory ammonia leak in Songkhla under control

Officials have reported that the ammonia leak at a frozen food factory in Songkhla province is now under control and workers in the area have been evacuated. Affected personnel were also transported to medical centers for treatment, with no severe cases reported.

The incident occurred on Monday night at a frozen food factory in the Hat Yai district, with only mechanics working night shifts in the facility. Employees in the vicinity were evacuated to a medical center for diagnosis and relocated to a temporary refuge at a nearby temple.







Some workers who were exposed to the leak exhibited symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and even falling unconscious. They were all taken to the hospital and have since been declared safe.

Authorities report that the factory’s situation is now under control and have declared a temporary closure for maintenance and safety inspections. Officials from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) inspected the site to evaluate its safety and are currently investigating the cause of the incident. (NNT)















