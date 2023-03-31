Thai government clarifies fuel tariff increase for May to August period

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced it plans to raise household power bills from May to August to 4.77 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), following the successful completion of their 3.2-billion-baht subsidy for vulnerable groups, which will end in April.

The government said the move, although having raised both consumer and business concerns about rising power bills, particularly during the summer months when electricity consumption soars, is necessary to ensure continued stability and growth in the economy, and it will help to maintain its commitment to ensuring a sustainable future for all citizens.







Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri stated that the ERC meeting has agreed on the resolution to raise the Ft price after assessing costs in accordance with the current global and domestic situation. He explained that the ERC reference the rates from data from January 2023 as its framework for making its decision.

Anucha further stated that the Ft rate is adjusted every four months to align electricity prices with the production budget. He mentioned that since energy costs are declining globally, this could result in lowered electricity prices in the future.







The spokesperson also highlighted the authorization of a 3.2-billion-baht subsidy to help vulnerable groups whose households used less than 300 units of electricity per month from January to April 2023, noting the subsidy is a clear example of the government’s dedication to supporting those in need, and it demonstrates its commitment to creating a more equitable and prosperous society for all. (NNT)













