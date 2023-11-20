TCC’s proposal highlights enhancing infrastructure and providing support for economic growth in 10 secondary provinces

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has advocated for accelerated development of public infrastructure in 10 second-tier tourism provinces to enhance tourism and establish them as primary attractions. The initiative was highlighted during the TCC’s 41st annual seminar, themed “Connect-Competitive-Sustainable”, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC).

The development plan, part of a broader five-dimensional economic reform proposed by TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul, aims to address social discrimination and evenly distribute income. The seminar attracted over 1,000 participants, including business owners and members of chambers of commerce nationwide.







The proposal includes enhancing infrastructure and providing support for economic growth in 10 secondary provinces, in collaboration with both government and public sectors. The agency also suggested increasing free-trade areas and encouraging foreign investment to stimulate economic development.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also addressed the seminar, focusing on plans to compile trade and investment data into a comprehensive dataset to assist investors in making informed decisions. (NNT)



























