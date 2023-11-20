PM outlines strategy to encourage return of skilled Thai professionals working abroad

In a formal address to the Thai community in the United States, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin outlined Thailand’s strategy to encourage the return of skilled Thai professionals working abroad. Emphasizing the Land Bridge megaproject’s role in enhancing Thailand’s economic and infrastructural development, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in attracting talent back to the nation.







The Prime Minister’s personal connection to the issue, highlighted through his desire for his sons working overseas to return, resonated with the broader ambition of reintegrating Thai expatriates. He emphasized the government’s commitment to improving Thailand’s global appeal through significant projects, such as the Land Bridge, linking Ranong province to Chumphon, and advancing the Bio-circular and Green (BCG) Economy.







The Land Bridge project, an infrastructure initiative linking Ranong province to Chumphon, is seen as a key factor in boosting economic prospects and improving the quality of life in Thailand.

During the APEC Economic Leaders’ Retreat, Srettha also made clear Thailand’s dedication to multilateralism, climate change initiatives, and promoting the BCG Economy, underscoring the importance of open trade and investment to drive regional economic integration. (NNT)



























