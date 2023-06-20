Taxi drivers ask Pheu Thai to address longstanding issues

Representatives of taxi associations met with Pheu Thai Party members to request that the party address issues experienced by taxi businesses and drivers.

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin and deputy party leader Phumtham Wechayachai met and held discussions with representatives of taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives to discuss the plights of drivers. The drivers were represented by Withun Naeophanit, President of the Thai Taxis Network Trade Association.







The taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives’ representatives asked Pheu Thai to address issues such as operational costs, energy prices, taxi fares, income and welfare, and support for drivers shifting to electric vehicles.

Other matters discussed included the development of mobile applications to support taxi services and the operation of taxi cooperatives, as well as the establishment of a fund to bolster job security for drivers. The representatives of taxi businesses and drivers said they were pinning their hopes on the Pheu Thai Party to remedy the long-standing issues they have been facing.







Srettha said the party would take these matters into consideration and seek appropriate solutions. He also expressed confidence that a working committee would be formed to address the issues if Pheu Thai is handed responsibility over the Ministry of Transport in the incoming administration. (NNT)















