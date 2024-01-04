Tax rebates for shoppers to stimulate domestic consumption

The ‘Easy E-Receipt’ program aimed at stimulating domestic consumption, has officially begun for the tax year 2024.

Individuals can receive tax deductions of up to 50,000 baht for purchase of goods and service from business operators that issue e-tax invoices or e-receipts.

Participating shopping malls and stores are running special promotional campaigns to boost consumer spending from January 1 to February 15 2024 in line with the initiative’s timeframe.







Many customers have taken advantage of this opportunity to purchase goods and request e-Tax Invoices for tax deductions. The majority of these purchases include electrical appliances like televisions.

The ‘Easy E-Receipt’ initiative is designed for individual taxpayers to claim tax deductions based on actual purchases or service expenses, not exceeding 50,000 baht. Only purchases with e-Tax Invoices or e-Receipts are valid. In the case of buying goods or receiving services from VAT-registered businesses, a full tax invoice must be provided.







For purchases or services from non-VAT registered sellers or service providers, the e-Receipt format must be issued including the name and taxpayer identification number of the buyer or service recipient.

The items or services excluded from the tax rebates are alcoholic beverages, beer, and wine, tobacco, cars, motorcycles, boats, vehicle fuel, public utilities, tap water, electricity, phone, and internet service fees, long-term service fee and non-life insurance. -819 (TNA)





























