Thailand plans to establish new wildlife reserves in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has announced a plan to establish new wildlife reserves in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi to enhance the tiger population within the western forest complex.

According to the DNP, the reserves will serve as a connecting corridor between the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani province and the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.







The decision follows a study of camera trap data, which revealed frequent tiger movements between the two sanctuaries, covering a natural range that spans Uthai Thani, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi. In December, a tiger and her two cubs were spotted in the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi, the first sighting of these large felines in that area. The tigress is known to travel between the Thung Yai-Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuaries.







With reported sightings of at least 22 tigers from Myanmar in the vicinity, officials said the creation of these reserves is expected to enhance the genetic diversity of the tiger population in Thailand. (NNT)





























