Bangkok named top food destination in Asia and among world’s best in Tripadvisor Awards 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proudly announces Bangkok’s outstanding achievements in the recent Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 for food destinations. The results highlight Bangkok’s global appeal as a food destination as the kingdom continues to earn recognition from travellers worldwide and around Asia.

Bangkok ranked fourth in Asia and ninth globally for the Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations in the Food-World category, and first in ASEAN and second in Asia for Best of the Best Destinations in the Food-Asia category.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “Bangkok’s continued recognition reflects the city’s role as a leading culinary capital where tradition and creativity come together. These high rankings across multiple categories highlight the depth, diversity, and everyday accessibility of Bangkok’s food culture, from celebrated restaurants to local dining experiences. They reinforce Thailand’s global gastronomic standing and invite travellers to explore the city’s flavours with confidence and curiosity.”

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best is TripAdvisor’s highest honour and is among the top 1% of listings on the site. The award considers the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings and ranks the very best in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travellers. For the full award information, please refer to the official Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best website.



Bangkok’s recognition in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards reflects a broader pattern of sustained international acclaim across gastronomy and destination excellence. The city is a long-standing highlight of the MICHELIN Guide Thailand, with a growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants spanning fine dining, modern Thai cuisine, and refined local interpretations, reinforcing Bangkok’s reputation for culinary depth and quality. In parallel, Bangkok has been named among the world’s leading food cities by respected international media and industry platforms, including global food and travel rankings that consistently place the city among the best of the best for dining, creativity, and diversity. Together, these honours underscore Bangkok’s standing as a globally recognised gastronomic capital and a cornerstone of Thailand’s appeal as one of Asia’s most dynamic food destinations. (TAT)

















































