NTT DATA and AWS forge strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise AI and cloud transformation

BANGKOK, Thailand – NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, on Monday announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises modernize legacy systems, adopt agentic AI responsibly and scale innovation across industries.

Combining NTT DATA’s expertise in cloud transformation, cloud-native modernization and Agentic AI with the scale and innovation velocity of AWS services, the collaboration will deliver tailored enterprise solutions that modernize mission-critical workloads, build secure cloud foundations and drive measurable business outcomes across regulated and high-growth industries.







Under the agreement, NTT DATA and AWS will accelerate enterprise transformation in four priority areas:

AI-driven large-scale cloud transformation: Accelerating the migration and modernization of on-premises workloads on AWS, leveraging generative and agentic AI, automation and data platforms to unlock new business models and drive intelligent operations.

Industry cloud solutions on AWS: Delivering modern industry-specific, repeatable offerings across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, manufacturing, retail and energy, leveraging NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud with 500+ extensible business components and AI agents.

AI and data innovation for modern managed services and client experiences: Operating secure, compliant cloud environments at scale, including a recent collaboration agreement to modernize contact center solutions on Amazon Connect to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide.

Digital sovereignty and regulated cloud solutions on AWS European Sovereign Cloud: Enabling European governments and enterprises to meet stringent data residency and operational autonomy requirements. As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, NTT DATA will deliver sovereign-by-design cloud solutions and managed services that combine regulatory compliance with the same security, availability and performance clients expect from AWS.

AWS will support NTT DATA in running co-innovation programs, certifications and client events, to help enterprises adopt AI driven cloud solutions faster and with greater confidence.





To advance delivery, NTT DATA has formed a dedicated AWS Business Group, aligned with the AWS sales and delivery structure. This group includes close to 11,000 AWS-certified experts, with the objective of certifying nearly 10,000 more experts over the next three years.

“Cloud and AI are central to enterprise transformation,” said Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. “Through our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, we are helping clients move beyond experimentation to scale AI impactfully and responsibly. This collaboration underscores our commitment to deliver secure, industry-specific solutions that create tangible business value for our clients worldwide.” (NNT)



































