TAT showcases Thailand at FITUR Madrid to court high-value Spanish market

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is leading 26 Thai tourism businesses at FITUR 2026, Spain’s largest annual tourism trade fair, taking place in Madrid from January 21 to 25. The event supports Thailand’s strategy to grow high-value tourism from Spain and Latin America, with a 2026 target of 250,000 Spanish visitors. This year’s campaign highlights Thailand’s health and cultural tourism under the theme “Healing is the New Luxury.”







The Thailand Pavilion offers immersive experiences, including traditional performances, Thai cuisine demonstrations, and displays of royal Thai attire. Delegates from seven provinces—Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Surat Thani, Phuket, and Krabi—are showcasing tourism products and services. More than 780 business meetings are expected during the fair, with projected tourism revenue of over 745 million baht.

As part of the outreach, TAT, led by Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, hosted a networking lunch for Spanish- and Latin American-language media and held discussions with travel companies about increasing direct flights from Spain to Thailand. A prominent Spanish travel influencer was also invited to share experiences and help promote Thailand’s offerings through social media.

Spain remains one of Thailand’s most promising long-haul markets, generating nearly 13.8 billion baht in tourism revenue from over 216,000 visitors in 2025. Spanish travelers are known for long stays, averaging 16 nights, and often combine cultural exploration with beach destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Koh Phangan.

TAT affirmed it will continue building on current momentum through marketing and partnership development throughout 2026, as it promotes Thailand as a leading destination in the European and Latin American markets for experience-driven, quality tourism. (NNT)



































