Thai Foreign Minister meets CNBC at WEF 2026 to promote investor confidence and global engagement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow recently met with CNBC International executives KC Sullivan and Craig Bengtson on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum to explore cooperation and boost global awareness of Thailand’s foreign policy and economic agenda. The discussion focused on using CNBC’s global platform to help boost investor confidence and support multilateral cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain instability.

Sihasak also raised concerns about the rise in online scams, stressing the need for international collaboration to raise awareness, limit economic damage, and better protect affected populations. He underlined Thailand’s active efforts to tackle these issues and encouraged broader global engagement.







The two sides also exchanged views on key developments in Southeast Asia, including the evolving situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Both sides acknowledged the importance of regional stability for economic and political progress.

Officials expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way for stronger collaboration with leading international media platforms, allowing Thailand to more effectively communicate its strategic priorities to a global audience. (NNT)



































