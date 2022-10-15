TAT receives renewal of ISO 22301 certification for another 3 years

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has received ISO 22301:2019 certification for its business continuity management system from the British Standards Institution (BSI), amounting to a renewal of the ISO 22301:2012 certification for another three years.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, received the new certificate from Ms. Rujira Seesuksai, Key Customer Manager British Standards Institute BSI Group (Thailand), at the TAT’s head office on 11 October, 2022.







Mr. Yuthasak said “The renewed ISO 22301 certification emphasises TAT’s readiness to operate effectively, and its mission to upgrade to be a High-Performance Organisation. Crisis management and business continuity management is important and necessary, and it helps build further confidence among the public and tourism stakeholders that TAT, as Thailand’s leader in tourism promotion, can cope with risks from various threats or disasters efficiently and can provide continuous service.”







TAT has developed a system according to the ISO 22301 framework since 2018. The ISO 22301:2019 certification is for a period of three years – from 9 September, 2022, to 8 September, 2025. It was awarded after TAT passed an audit for renewal (Re-certificate Audit) from the original certificate (ISO 22301:2012) that will expire on 31 January, 2023.

The ISO 22301:2019 certificate covers the scope of TAT’s operations in four business continuity management systems – tourism marketing promotions, branding and public relations, information service and voice of customer satisfaction, and tourism products and service development.







TAT is due to undergo an ISO 22301:2019 Surveillance Audit in September 2023 and again in September 2024, as part of the standard system towards becoming a High-Performance Organisation (HPO). This is based on innovation and good governance according to TAT’s Corporate Plan 2023-2027, which aims to heighten TAT’s position as the strategic leader in driving Thailand towards experience-based and sustainable tourism. (TAT)









































