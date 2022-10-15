Thai designers make a successful couture showcase at Vienna Fashion Week 2022

According to the Thai Trade Center, Vienna Office, five selected Thai designers have recently paraded their collections at the “THAIdentity Fashion Show” at the MQ Vienna Fashion Week 2022 in MQ Museumquartier, Vienna, Austria.







The five Thai designer brands are as follows:

– “Sirintra” introduces the delicacy of the Thai silk textiles from Phamai Baankrua, with the natural texture of Thai hemp;

– “Marionsiam” uses a creative technique in batik by writing with candles, through the talent and the unique experience of the craftsmen;

– “Paul Direk” employs environmentally friendly and sustainable materials in the designs;

– “Riva” features the technique of stitching fabric smocking by hand;

– “Kram Phom” conveys the northeastern local way of life through the technique of painting natural colors.







Thai edgy designers under support from the Commerce Ministry have participated in the Vienna Fashion Week for the 13th time. The Thai brands featured in the fashion week have always been chosen by the co-founder and organizer, Sigrid Mueller-Matyas. This year’s THAIdentity show again drew a lot of attention – the 500 seats for the show were fully occupied. The sales of the brands in pop-up stores after the runway show earned approximately 1.4 million baht, while further commerce afterward is expected to reach 70 million baht in one year. This would be a perfect opportunity for Thai designer brands to penetrate European and other international markets. (PRD)

































