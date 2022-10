In Thailand, city dwellers with green hearts have no need to look too far. Here are some of our country’s great public parks that serve perfectly for spontaneous green getaways.

-Lumpini Park, Bangkok

-Benchakitti Forest Park, Bangkok

-Wachirabenchathat Park (Rot Fai Park), Bangkok

-Nong Buak Hat Park, Chiang Mai

-Nong Prachak Park, Udon Thani

#AmazingThailand #AmazingNewChapters (TAT)