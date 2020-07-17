TAT receives massive support from Indian social media influencers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently organized an online contest to stay connected with Indian social media influencers encouraging them to create a nice video or photo story from their stock of materials of a fond #ThrowbackThailand memory.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The one-week online contest, initiated by the TAT New Delhi and Mumbai Offices, represented a token of gratitude that TAT wanted to convey to Indian social media influencers. In a normal situation, they would usually travel to various parts of Thailand and share their experiences during the year. But this year, making trips to Thailand has not been possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director of the TAT New Delhi Office, said the activity was conceptualized with the Millennials in mind, considering that they would be the early travelers once the situation returned to normal.

“We would like to thank all participants for joining this online event and keeping the spirit of travel and tourism moving during this challenging period,” Mr. Vachirachai said.

Taking place during the last week of May 2020, the online contest attracted over 100 high-quality unique entries, including many top award-winning ones. The contest was a huge success in terms of reaching out to the public through India’s social media influencer community, achieving more than 2.4 million impressions across the country.

After a very careful selection process considering both quality and engagement, the winners were picked by the appointed committee. Out of the hundreds of participants, five were selected as Grand Winners and each received a GoPro Hero 8 Sports and Action Camera while 10 were chosen runner-up winners who also received gifts.





Ms. Cholada Siddhivarn, Director of the TAT Mumbai Office, extended her warmest congratulations and appreciation to all social media influencers who participated in the activity and shared their memorable experiences of Thailand.

“Although the world has experienced several pandemics, life in Thailand has never gone out of style. We are very adept at taking our daily life to the next level of the new normal. Thus, whenever travel resumes, Thailand will be waiting to welcome all tourists and social media influencers to enjoy the nature, culture, food, shopping and more”, Ms. Cholada said.







TAT’s pan-India contest saw winners from all over the country. The top five Grand Winners shared their experiences on the excitement of participating in the contest and how they see post-pandemic travel and Amazing Thailand as a preferred destination.











