Jomtien Second Road in Pattaya set for major roadwork

Major construction is set to begin to lay larger drainage pipes under Jomtien Second Road, a project that will disrupt traffic through at least the end of November.







Boontavee Singkoraarj chaired a July 14 meeting with contractors and utility companies to discuss plans for detours, power outages and other side effects of the project, which will begin at Rompho Market and reach the Mashanu curve by the end of September. A second phase to the Dongtan curve is slated to last from Oct. 1-Nov. 25.

Along with 1.6-meter-wide drainage pipes, utility poles will be removed, traffic lanes closed and detours set. Details of the details will be disclosed later.

Jomtien Second Road, of course, is less than ten years old and that wider pipes are needed now prompts questions why they weren’t installed originally. Of course, the entire road project has a long, tormented history.

