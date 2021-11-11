TAT formed agreement with Etihad & launched ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ to the Gulf Region

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently staged a special tourism marketing mission to Dubai, the UAE, that resulted in stronger ties with strategic airline partners and a wider awareness of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ in the Gulf Region.

During the mission on 2-3 November, 2021, the TAT’s high-ranking delegation signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Etihad Airways, introduced the latest tourism marketing campaign to Emiratis and influencers in the UAE, and discussed tourism collaboration with Air Arabia and Oman Air.







Mr. Thosaporn Sirisumphand, TAT Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Next year, 2022 will mark a new chapter for Thailand as it will be the year of ‘Visit Thailand’ where throughout the year, we will invite travellers from around the world to experience the “Amazing New Chapters” of Thailand. As such our key messages will highlight the abundance of the kingdom’s tourism products and services that will fulfil all visitors’ travel desires, because from A to Z, Thailand has it all.”



Prior to the official start of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’, Thailand is currently welcoming fully vaccinated foreign visitors from 63 countries and territories, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to enter the Kingdom without quarantine requirements under the Exemption from Quarantine (Test & Go) and the Living in the Blue Zone (17 Sandbox destinations) entry schemes, starting from 1 November, 2021.







The list of approved countries will be expanded later to cover the entire world from 1 January, 2022. Meanwhile, the “Thailand Pass” web-based system has been launched to support the “Ease of Travelling” policy, allowing foreign travellers to fill in their travel and health information and upload the related documents before travelling to Thailand.

The timing could not have been better, for TAT and Etihad Airways to support each other in promoting Thailand as a preferred destination. Both signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to form a long-term strategic partnership to develop and promote quality tourism experiences in Thailand for travellers from the Gulf Region.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “This Letter of Intent will pave the way for strategic tourism collaboration efforts between TAT and Etihad Airways with an emphasis on revenue-generating quality tourists. We expect this partnership to help strengthen the position of Thailand as a popular destination for Arab travellers from the Gulf Region.”

Under the LoI agreement, TAT and Etihad Airways will put into effect a range of joint promotions to mutually increase tourism and visibility for Thailand through the Etihad Airways global network. The promotions will focus on niche tourism markets; such as, sports tourism, luxury tourism, as well as health and wellness.







The Letter of Intent (LoI) between the TAT and Etihad Airways was signed in Dubai on 3 November, 2021, by Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Americas, and Ms. Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship, Etihad Airways.

The TAT’s high-ranking delegation also discussed tourism collaboration efforts with Air Arabia and Oman Air during the marketing mission to Dubai.





The visa-on-arrival policy for nationals in the Gulf Region coupled with the Exemption from Quarantine (Test & Go) entry scheme present prospects for both Air Arabia and Oman Air to reconsider resuming services to Thailand. Marking new development is Oman Air’s resumption of its Muscat-Bangkok service with two flights per week from 11 November, 2021.

Last but not least, TAT also extended an invitation to Emiratis and influencers attending the “Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters Welcome Reception with Friends of Thailand” to visit the Thai Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, especially during the Thai Authentic Foods and Health Week from 4 – 8 November, 2021, and the Thai Happiness week during 11 – 15 March, 2022.



























