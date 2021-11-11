Engineers Council proposes methods to solve flooding in Bangkok

The Council of Engineers of Thailand (COET) is proposing that relevant bodies quickly make improvements to the flood prevention infrastructure along the Chao Phraya River, and warned that there is a probability of Bangkok becoming submerged in 10 years if the water issue is not properly addressed.







COET President Suchatvee Suwansawat and volunteer engineers from the COET visited the area underneath Krung Thon Bridge in Bang Phlat district of Bangkok, where water had gushed in from the Chao Phraya River and flooded nearby roads and communities. The team inspected the 2.5-meter floodwall and flood prevention infrastructure in the area, saying afterward that they found many spots needing improvement. The engineers said the floodwall constructed 10 years ago was damaged, with gaps and holes present. Water had gushed in from these openings below the top of the floodwall and resulted in the recent flooding in the area.



The COET team proposed 4 methods of addressing the flood issue, the first of which is to use technology to predict, forecast and analyze flood risks – noting that storm surges can be recognized before they bring impact. The second method is the completion of the levees along the Chao Phraya River, which will be supported by computer-controlled water gates that can operate automatically. The third proposed method is the use of 2-layered floodwalls for increased flood protection reliability, and the fourth method involves the construction of a water gates-equipped dam at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River.







Prof. Suchatvee, who is also the rector of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, said there was a high probability of Bangkok becoming submerged 10 years from now if the correct remedies to the problem are not applied. (NNT)



























