TAT awarded certificate of language training to Thai tourism personnel

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to award a certificate of language training to 88 Thai tourism personal who have passed the online Spanish and Portuguese language training courses, conducted by two of the country’s best universities, the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University and the Faculty of Liberal Arts at Thammasat University.







The certificate attests proficiency in Spanish for 58 tourism industry staff and in Portuguese for 30 personnel. They participated in the TAT’s online courses taking place during May and July 2020, to prepare the Thai tourism industry ready for the post-COVID-19 era.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, offered his congratulations to the certificate recipients, saying that they would be a part in helping Thailand’s tourism industry to recover quickly once the country reopens to international travel.

The TAT’s online courses are in response to the Thai government’s call to action to help tourism personnel expand their potential third language skills.

Spanish and Portuguese are most in demand to work with visitors from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico, which are considered emerging markets for tourists visiting Thailand.

According to the TAT’s survey of tourist guides’ training needs for the year 2020, it was found that tour guides were interested in training in Spanish, second only to Mandarin, in addition to Portuguese which ranked sixth.











