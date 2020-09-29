Fifteen Thai villages conferred first ‘Thailand Rural Tourism Awards 2020’

Fifteen village communities nationwide have become the first recipients of the Thailand Rural Tourism Award 2020 launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to help the villages attract visitors and create jobs in the rural areas.







Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana presided over the royal awards ceremony on 27 September, World Tourism Day, at the Grand Hall, The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.



In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the inaugural awards were the result of very successful cooperation between more than 40 organisations, including government agencies, educational institutions, the private sector and the mass media.

These included the Community Development Department, Department of Tourism, Department of Cultural Promotion, Department of Agricultural Extension, Department Of Industrial Promotion, Cooperative Promotion Department, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism (DASTA), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), National Village and Urban Community Fund Office, Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Cooperatives, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), public universities, travel agents, and tourism associations totaling 40 agencies.

He congratulated all the winners and also praised the many other tourism villages for their ongoing efforts to raise their standards and maintain the product quality, which reflect their own identity of community and the beautiful nature drawing the tourists to visit.

TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn said that all communities underwent a very strict selection process and were judged by a panel of experts based on a voting formula of 70% committee members and 30% media representatives. The winners received a plaque from Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana.









All of the 15 awarded villages will be provided with sales and marketing support. They are divided into five categories including:

Best Creative Experience Village:

Winner: Ban Chiang Cultural Tourism Community in Udon Thani Province

1st Runner-up: Ban Laem Homestay Mangrove Forest Conservation Group Enterprise (Na Thap House) in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province

2nd Runner-up: Ban Hat Som Paen Community-based Tourism Group in Ranong Province

Best Agro-tourism Village:

Winner: Ban HuaiHom Community-based Tourism in Mae Hong Son Province

1st Runner-up: Wang Nam Khiao Agricultural Tourism Community Enterprise Group in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

2nd Runner-up: Ban Nong San Community-based Tourism in Sakon Nakhon Province





Best Homestay:

Winner: Ban ThaKhanthong Homestay in Chiang Rai Province

1st Runner-up: Ban Mae Kampong Ecotourism Village in Chiang Mai Province

2nd Runner-up: Bo Hin Farm Stay (a community enterprise to raise fish) in Trang Province

Best Responsible Tourism:

Winner: Ban ThungYipeng Ecotourism Community Enterprise in Krabi Province

1st Runner-up: Sappaya Old Police Station Market Community in Chainat Province

2nd Runner-up: Ban Khao Lak (Rafting Community Enterprise) in Trang Province







Best for Company Outing:

Winner: Ban Rim Klong Homestay in Samut Songkhram Province

1st Runner-up: Ban ThamSuea Homestay in Phetchaburi Province

2nd Runner-up: Takhian Tia Community in Chon Buri Province

In addition, the project includes opportunities for those interested to win awards for packaging, promoting, and selling the tourism villages via online channels. The winner is those who can sell the maximum number of vouchers. The list of the winning teams are as follows:

Winner: Ban Khao Lak (Rafting Community Enterprise) in Trang Province

1st Runner-up: Ban ThamSuea Homestay in Phetchaburi Province

2nd Runner-up: Ban ThaKhanthong Homestay in Chiang Rai Province

3rd Runner-up: Ban Laem Homestay Mangrove Forest Conservation Group Enterprise (Na Thap House) in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province

4th Runner-up: Prasae Homestay in Rayong Province







With the highest total scores of all categories, this made Ban ThaKhanthong Homestay in Chiang Rai Province receive the Best of Thailand Rural Tourism Award 2020.

Mr Yuthasak said, “This will maximise the publicity and promotional exposure for the villages, build confidence amongst potential visitors, and improve the brand image of Thai tourism in preparation for the post-COVID-19 pandemic period. It is in line with our overall emphasis on aligning the benefits of tourism with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

