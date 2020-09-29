Thailand is still attractive to Japanese investors

The president of the Bangkok-based Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) confirmed Thailand remained attractive to investors despite its political situation.







Atsushi Taketani, the president of JETRO Bangkok, said the Thai political situation raised some concerns but he believed that it would improve in the future.

He said that regarding ongoing Japanese investment in Thailand, the country proved to be attractive to investors.

According to Mr Taketani, about 5,400 Japanese companies have invested and are operating in Thailand. They are mainly aware of Thailand’s good economic development and environment, the Thai government’s efforts to create digital economy and the Thai consumers who form a big online market in Southeast Asia.

Therefore, Thailand is still among top destinations that JETRO are introducing to Japanese investors.

Regarding COVID-19 impacts, the JETRO Bangkok president recommended Thai and Japanese start-ups use digital technology. He promised to facilitate Thai investments in Japan and vice versa.









Mr Taketani said JETRO Bangkok would organize the first online version of the Techsauce Global Summit 2020 and many international start-ups and investors would participate to present their business. The summit that would include seminars and workshops was set on Oct 5-8 in its online version at https://summit.techsauce.co/ and also in its physical appearance at FYI Center in Bangkok, he said. (TNA)







