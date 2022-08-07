TasteAtlas ranks Northern Thailand’s ‘Khao Soi’ best soup of the world

‘TasteAtlas’, a world food atlas project dedicated to cataloging and promoting local food and authentic restaurants, has ranked ‘Khao Soi’ of Thailand as the world’s best soup.

Khao Soi is a signature dish of Northern Thailand, made with a variety of regional influences that make it a truly spectacular dish. The base of the soup is a mildly spicy broth made with coconut milk and red curry paste.







In addition, Thailand’s ‘Tom Yam Kung’ and ‘Tom Kha Kai’ were also ranked 12th and 13th on the list.

The top five soups ranked by TasteAtlas are:

Khao Soi, Thailand; Salmon Soup (Lohikeitto), Finland; Culen Skink, Scotland; Ramen, Japan; and Żurek, Poland.

