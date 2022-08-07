Pattaya adds 2nd temple to food-aid program

A second Pattaya temple has joined a Nongprue Subdistrict program to provide food to the poor, elderly and disabled.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Phra Khru Baidikachaowalit Jatamaro, abbot of Wat Boonsamphan Temple announced the expansion of the Pinto Punsuk (Share happiness with food) Project Aug. 5. The subdistrict has been working with Sutthawat Temple on the same project since 2020.







The temples help to identify members of the public who are in need of assistance in food or household necessities. Volunteers prepare meals at the temple kitchen for distribution.

To kick off the project, Winai delivered lunchboxes to three members of the Khao Talo Community: Thongdee Khemthong, Prakong Khemthong, and Wichien Kanpratub.





































