The APEC Regional Youth Symposium is one of Thailand’s many events organized in 2022 to discuss present and future innovations by Thai students. The event, conducted at institutions throughout Thailand, allowed young innovators to propose their ideas and solve various concerns within their communities. With Thailand hosting APEC this year, the topic for 2022 has been the Bio-Circular-Green or BCG model, which is also on the Thai government’s priority list. (NNT)