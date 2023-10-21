Talks held on economic and social collaboration between Thailand-Malaysia borders

The meeting between Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin and the chairman of the Malaysian Chinese Association, Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong, took place at The Grand Renai Hotel in Kelantan, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The focus of the discussion was on bolstering economic and social collaboration between Thailand’s southern border provinces and Malaysian border states adjacent to Thailand.

Tassanee Pholchaniko, the deputy director-general of the Public Relations Department, and representatives from the Malaysian Chinese Association were among the attendees. Various directors and heads of related departments also participated.







A primary topic was the promotion of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project. This rail system, scheduled for completion in 2026, will connect Port Klang, Malaysia’s largest transportation hub located on the country’s west coast, to the northeastern state of Kelantan. The rail line, traversing several Malaysian states including Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor, aims to enhance connectivity and balanced growth. If Thailand could link its rail system to this project, immense benefits would accrue for people in the southern border provinces.







Moreover, collaborative infrastructure development projects were discussed, especially the acceleration of the construction of the second Golok River bridge in Su-ngai Golok district, Narathiwat province. Proposals for Malaysia to expedite the construction of a bridge over the Golok River in the Tak Bai district of Narathiwat were also on the agenda. (NNT)













