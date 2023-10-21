Thai Embassy in France issues third warning as bomb threats targeting tourist attractions and closure of 8 local airports

The Thai Embassy in France issued a third warning to Thai citizens following multiple bomb threats targeting tourist attractions and public areas, and announced the closure of 8 local airports.

According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, it was announced on October 17, 2023, that Thai citizens should exercise caution while traveling in France due to the recent multiple bomb threats targeting tourist attractions and public areas. The French government has elevated its terrorism surveillance to the highest level in response.







On October 19th, the Royal Thai Embassy was informed by French authorities about a scheduled rally in support of Palestine at Place de la République from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Consequently, the Embassy urges all individuals to refrain from moving through the area. Emphasizing the need for vigilance, the Embassy advises Thai citizens to take appropriate measures to ensure personal safety, including avoiding densely crowded areas that may become targets of violence.

Furthermore, numerous vital public locations continue to face temporary closures and warnings. Recently, the closure of eight local airports in France, including Brest, Carcassonne, Rennes, Tarbes, Bordeaux, Béziers, Montpellier, and Lille, was announced, in addition to the six closures announced on October 18th.







The repeated transport disruptions from the Palace of Versailles on October 18th, have significantly impacted public morale and created uncertainty in daily life. Consequently, there have been restrictions on public transportation. The Royal Thai Embassy urges Thai citizens to remain vigilant and prepare for potential disruptions to their travel plans due to the sudden closures of these vital locations.

In case of emergencies or if any suspicious activities are spotted, the Thai community is urged to contact the Thai Embassy’s emergency numbers: +33-603-599-705 and +33-646-719-694. (NNT)













