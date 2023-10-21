DPM Somsak inspects progress of second Golok River bridge construction project

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin’s visit to the Tak Bai Customs Station in Narathiwat province unveiled ongoing service provisions, management, and strategic development.

The inspection of Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin highlighted the progress of the second Golok River bridge construction project. The visit also encompassed a meeting to discuss the progress of initiatives approved by the Southern Border Provinces Strategic Committee, emphasizing the development and upgrade of customs checkpoints.







These checkpoints include the Su-ngai Golok, Buketa, and Tak Bai Customs Stations in Narathiwat. A special focus was on water management services for southern border provinces, especially at the Su-ngai Golok Customs Station in Narathiwat. The afternoon schedule included further inspections in Pattani and Songkhla provinces, in line with the resolutions of the strategic committee. (NNT)













