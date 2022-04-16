TAGTHAi app teams with TAT to launch TAGTHAi Pass

The TAGTHAi application is a one-stop tourism service platform for Thai tourism businesses. Of late, Thai Digital Platform social Enterprise Co., Ltd. and KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) have joined forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in unveiling TAGTHAi Pass – a digital pass that aims to upgrade tourism-related services in the Thai tourism industry and provide an added sales and distribution channel, thus creating more opportunities for tourism operators to earn income by gaining improved access to travellers worldwide without competing head-to-head via price competition. The initiative will eventually bring about a greater value proposition to the Thai tourism industry. TAGTHAi Pass will allow tourists to make just one payment to access meticulously selected tourism-related services, especially by local people. These include attraction passes, restaurants, travel-related services, spa and health services, and many more benefits. For small tourism operators, TAGTHAi Pass will serve as a sales and distribution channel to help them generate a new revenue stream via digital platform in preparation for the return of tourists in the ‘new normal’ lifestyle. TAGTHAi Pass is set to be launched in mid-November.



Mr. YuthasakSupasorn, Governor of the tourism authority of thailand (TAT), said that significant challenges for the tourism industry while preparing to welcome back tourists amid the ‘new normal’ lifestyles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic include making adjustments and improving service potential, with emphasis placed on higher hygienic standards by using a tourism digital platform to pave the way for seamless and contactless travel. Moreover, queuing and booking technologies may be used for various activities to reduce risks stemming from contact and crowding, plus offering tourists greater convenience throughout their trip. This is one of the guidelines for adjustment needed to enhance management efficiency and ensure sustainable growth in Thai tourism industry.

“The current collaboration between TAT and other organizations to promote the TAGTHAi application is imperative in building the business ecosystem and Big Data in the system. This effort is also beneficial for assessing results needed to develop marketing tactics to ensure that Thai tourism can grow in the right direction, and effectively meet consumers’ needs. Use of the online system will be more widespread to accommodate current travel lifestyles. Concurrently, the online system will serve as a new sales channel for small travel business operators such as owners of tourist attractions, restaurants, museums and others, while also allowing them to enhance their own potential to reach a wider base of tourists via the TAGTHAi application,” added Mr. Yuthasak.







Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of Management Committee, Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited, a co-founder of the TAGTHAi application, said, “The TAGTHAi application is currently used by more than 180,000 Thai and foreign tourists. It links tourism information, including products and services of participating operators in the entire tourism supply chain. Additionally, this application helps improve users’ travel experience in a complete manner because it is equipped with digital technology that offers users greater convenience throughout their trip. The debut of the TAGTHAi Pass, a virtual travel card, also allows them to plan their trip with the lowest cost and tailor their trip to their specific needs. Tourists can choose the type of TAGTHAi Pass that meets their travel preference. Numerous travel services under each type of TAGTHAi Pass have been selected by local residents to ensure that tourists will enjoy the most convenient services and the best value-for-money deals from various participating business partners. Moreover, the TAGTHAi Pass serves as a digital sales channel for small operators, thus allowing them to gain greater access to new customers. Therefore, this is an important opportunity for all parties in the tourism industry to join forces in steering Thai tourism towards the digital era so that it can grow more sustainably to welcome back both Thai and international tourists.”





Mr. RuangrojPoonpol, Group Chairman, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group, a staunch supporter of TAGTHAi app development, said that technological innovation will play a key role in helping Thai operators in the tourism industry nationwide to reach out to tourists worldwide and offer them a myriad of services with many more benefits via the TAGTHAi Pass. Additionally, the app is set to deliver a new and all-in-one travel experience that is characterized by greater convenience and unique local charms. Moreover, the TAGTHAi app will take into account the confidentiality of personal data in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act and the General Data Protection Regulation of the EU, both of which will help to gain tourists’ confidence and ensure secure use of the TAGTHAi app.





About TAGTHAi application

TAGTHAi is an online platform that provides travel-related services across all dimensions of the tourism industry. The application offers data on tourist attractions, assists tourists with their travel itineraries, and links them to the booking system for airline tickets and accommodations. The potential of this digital technology has been jointly developed by more than 20 leading agencies in Thailand’s private sector and received further support from Advanced Info Service PCL, DusitThani PCL, KASIKORNBANK PCL, Thai Beverage PCL, and True Corporation PCL. Operators wishing to promote their products or services on TAGTHAi’s digital tourism platform can visit the website, https://www.tagthai.com/become-partner

