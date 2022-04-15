UNESCO to host 2nd Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Bangkok June 5 – 7

The UNESCO Asia and Pacific Regional Bureau for Education (UNESCO Bangkok), the UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Regional Office, and the UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia are collaborating to host the 2nd Asia-Pacific Regional Education Minister’s Conference (APREMC-II) in Bangkok from June 5 to 7.

Thailand’s Ministry of Education will co-host the event, with support from Japan’s Ministry of Education, Cultures, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT).



The goal of APREMC-II is to take stock of and analyze progress made in the Asia-Pacific region toward achieving the SDG 4 goals since the United Nations adopted the SDG 2030 Agenda in 2015, as well as to jointly reflect on and generate recommendations for an effective educational recovery and transformation, with ’learning for all’ as a central principle.







APREMC-II will provide a forum for ministers from the Asia-Pacific region’s 46 UNESCO Member States to discuss regional and sub-regional issues, challenges, and priorities for action beyond COVID-19-related responses, as well as how to promote an acceleration of progress toward the region’s SDG 4 goals.

Its findings could also form part of the regional contribution to the SDG 4 High-Level Steering Committee (HLSC), which will meet in July 2022.

The event is expected to attract 250–300 key stakeholders from relevant organizations both within and outside the Asia-Pacific region. (NNT)

































