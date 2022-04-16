‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ named among Asia’s top 3 Ocean Cities’ Festivals

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that the ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ has been named one of Asia’s top three Ocean Cities’ Festivals by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA).

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “This is wonderful recognition for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, and also represents the fantastic and diverse festivals and events that can be enjoyed throughout Thailand during the calendar year.”



The award was presented at the Ocean Tourism Festival City Forum and Designation of Major Ocean Tourism Festival City of Asia, which was held in Tongyeong City, South Korea on 25 March, 2022.

On hand to receive the prestigious accolade was Pol. Lt. Pramote Tubtim (RN), Permanent Secretary of Pattaya City; Mr. Kajorndet Apichartrakul, Director of the TAT Pattaya Office, and Mrs. Jiranee Poonnayom, Director of the TAT Seoul Office.







Organised by Pattaya City, the annual two-day Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is one of the popular seaside resort city’s most spectacular and exciting events. Usually held later in the year, it draws pyrotechnic teams from around the world who light up the night sky in a series of dazzling fireworks displays. Adding to the festive fun is live music, entertainment, great cuisine, and various other activities to enjoy along Pattaya Beach Road which is closed for the Festival.

The date for this year’s Pattaya International Fireworks Festival has yet to be announced.



The inclusion of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival among the top three festivals continues a winning tradition for Thailand. In 2021, the Songkran Festival (traditional Thai New Year) was named by the IFEA as one of the three major festivals of Asia.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho in the USA, the IFEA recognises excellence and creativity in festivals around the world, and helps provide opportunities for event host countries to market their events and boost awareness.















































