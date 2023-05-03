‘Swing Night at the Museum’ presented by Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invited 400 Digital Asset holders, Thai, foreign tourists, and expat to swing the night away at Museum Siam and collect virtual art items of Thai tourist attractions as part of the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2’ project to inspire more travel within the country.

On the night of 30 April, Museum Siam was transformed into a lively dance floor with participants in Siamese outfits dance the night away into the rhythms of The Stumbling Swingout and Jelly Roll Dance Club.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The ‘Swing Night at the Museum’ event is to showcase TAT’s direction to leverage technology and innovation to add value and transform Thai tourism to Smart Tourism – and ultimately offer new meaningful travel experiences to tourists. Swing participants especially those who are Digital Asset holders can collect virtual art items for privileges and discounts when travel within Thailand.”







Participants were invited to collect a Digital Art NFT each through the YAKS application (on Android or iOS) upon registration. The NFT artworks distributed were of the 20 tourist attractions and landmarks, across Thailand’s five regions, available under the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2’ project.

The NFT artworks will be stored in the digital wallet of Swing participants who collect and can be used to unlock privileges and discounts for airfare, accommodation, food and beverage, shopping, and other travel offers when travel within Thailand between now and 31 July 2023.

Extra privileges will be offered to foreign expats. These include a 50% discount on entrance fees to Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha). In addition, they will receive exemptions on entrance fees to Wat Benchamabophit (Marble Temple), Wat Traimit (Temple of the Golden Buddha) and Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn).

For more information, go to: YAKS x Amazing Thailand NFTs on Facebook: Amazing Thailand NFTs (https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailandNFTs/) Discord’s website: YAKS x Amazing Thailand NFTs (https://discord.gg/JQTkkjghfv) www.yaks.club, or TAT Contact Centre 1672. (TAT)























