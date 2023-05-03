TCEB holds MICE Day 2023 to promote sustainable innovation

The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) recently held its annual MICE Day event aimed at promoting the MICE industry as a mechanism for rejuvenating the economy, generating income and distributing growth to all regions.

The third edition of the MICE DAY 2023 event was held on April 26 under the theme “New Dimensions of MICE: Driving Thailand with Sustainable Innovation,” developed in conjunction with the “Thailand MICE to Meet You Year 2023” campaign.







Highlights of MICE DAY 2023 included a special talk on “Sustainnovation” as delivered by high-profile speakers who are experts in their respective fields, a ceremony to present a trophy for the establishment of Convention Ambassador and THAILAND MICE IT…HAPPEN, and an exhibition showcasing sustainable and innovative products and services. All of these activities are considered drivers of sustainability in the MICE sector.







TCEB Board Chair Dr Atchaka Sibunruang said this year’s event reflected strong collaboration between entrepreneurs and MICE strategic partners from all sectors who prioritize the concepts and practices of sustainability and innovation.

Sustainability focuses on development that responds to the state of the economy, society and the environment, while innovation aims to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness. These two pillars are part of TCEB’s 5-year action plan for 2023-2027. (NNT)















