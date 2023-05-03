Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023 underscores ‘Amazing New Chapters’ in Thai tourism

Thailand’s leading B2B travel industry show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023, is scheduled to take place from 31 May to 2 June at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, with pre- and post-tour programmes showcasing meaningful travel experiences across all five regions of Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This year, the TTM+ 2023 will continue to shine a spotlight on the Thai tourism industry’s ongoing efforts towards a meaningful travel direction through the promotion and development of high value and sustainable tourism. As the premier showcase of Thai tourism, this year’s TTM+ will present how we are elevating supply and sustainable standards while leveraging the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion to maintain tourists’ confidence in Thailand as a preferred destination.”







The TTM+ 2023 has been conceptualised in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign, to showcase travel products, services, and experiences that promote Thai cultural values for a meaningful travel experience. It also corresponds with TAT’s strategy to leverage technology and innovation to add value and transform Thai tourism to ‘Smart Tourism’ and accelerate Thailand’s tourism ecosystem to quality and sustainability.

This year’s TTM+ is expected to attract over 850 participants, including 350 buyers from 50 countries, 400 sellers from across all five regions of Thailand, as well as 100 local and international media. Buyers include those from key source markets – Europe, ASEAN, East Asia, America, and Australia – and emerging markets – Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, and South Africa.







From 31 May-2 June 2023, the scheduled programmes for the TTM+ 2023 include opening ceremony, Thailand product update and TTM Talk for buyers and media, onsite appointment session, welcome reception, and the product update on the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS). There are also buyer/seller appointments along with a networking lunch and a business networking happy hour.

There are three pre-tour programmes on 30 and 31 May and six post-tour programmes on 3-5 June. All tour programmes are also conceptualised in line with the TAT’s meaningful travel direction and placing emphasis on experience-based tourism activities, as well as showcasing Thai cultural values through the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations.

TAT is also hosting the Amazing Thailand Culinary City event, alongside the TTM+ 2023, during the same dates and at the same venue.

For more information about Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2023, please visit https://thaitravelmartplus.com/







About the TTM+

First held in 2001, the TTM+ has gained a well-earned reputation in visitor source markets the world over, and within Thailand’s tourism industry itself, as a ‘must-attend’ event. This year, the TTM+ 2023 is all set to continue the tradition of providing a valuable platform for sellers and buyers to meet with current and potential business partners and to reinforce relationships with global travel specialists and decision-makers.

First held in 2001, and took place mostly in Bangkok each year since its launch, the TTM+ was relocated to Chiang Mai in 2016 – 17, Pattaya in 2018 – 19, and then Phuket in 2022 as part of the TAT’s strategy to promote provincial destinations. (TAT)















