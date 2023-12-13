Suvarnabhumi Airport to open automatic channel for foreigners

The Immigration Bureau has announced the opening of automatic channels at Suvarnabhumi Airport for international travelers, starting from December 15.

The move aims to expedite the flow of outbound passengers in compliance with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s directive to enhance immigration processes, allowing foreign visitors to utilize the automatic passport control channels at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

This initiative seeks to reduce passenger congestion, aligning with the government’s tourism promotion policy.







Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau on Monday revealed that the Immigration Bureau has developed a program for the Departure Passport Control automatic channel at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This program allows the inspection of foreign passport holders, expanding beyond the previous restriction to only Thai passport holders. The new system is set to be operational from December 15.







The Automatic Departure Passport Control system at Suvarnabhumi Airport has been in use since 2012, with 16 machines primarily used for screening Thai passengers. The system compares facial features and fingerprints, completing the process in just 20 seconds per person, eliminating the need for manual stamping by immigration officers—a standard procedure in passport control channels staffed by officers, which takes 45 seconds per person.







Suvarnabhumi Airport currently sees approximately 50,000 to 60,000 outbound travelers daily, with peak times experiencing simultaneous departures of over 20 flights per hour. Passengers must navigate check-in, security scanning, and the immigration procedures, and any delays may result in passengers missing their flights. Therefore, the immigration bureau is working to streamline processes to swiftly accommodate a large number of travelers and ensure timely departures. (TNA)



























