Police await 17-year-old girl’s statement before summoning ‘Somrak’ for questioning in sexual assault case

The police in Khon Kaen have not yet issued a summons for Somrak Kamsing to provide a statement on the sexual abuse allegations, as they are waiting to question the 17-year-old girl first.

Somrak Kamsing, a former Olympic gold medalist boxer in 1996, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who filed a complaint against him to the police in Khon Kaen. The incident occurred at a hotel on December 9.







Pol. Col. Yotsawaj Kaewsuebthanyanit, the Chief of Muang Khon Kaen Police, revealed that the police had coordinated with the provincial Social Development and Human Security office to interview the 17-year-old girl at the Child and Women’s Shelter in the presence of a multidisciplinary team.

A mental health professional will assess whether she is ready to provide a statement. The official charges against Somrak cannot be issued until after her statement is obtained.







The police have disclosed that, preliminarily, there is no evidence of the 17-year-old having a history of blackmailing anyone. The review of CCTV footage and statements from witnesses is ongoing, and the willingness or resistance of the girl has not been confirmed by the police.

Pol. Col. Yotsawaj emphasizes the need for caution in reporting on this case, given that the complainant is a minor, while the accused is a public figure. The police aim to prevent harm to any party involved.

Currently, five individuals, including three friends of the girl, one male friend who picked her up at the hotel, and the big-bike driver who transported Somrak and the girl to the hotel, have provided the statement to the police. Further investigation and gathering of evidence will continue.

Somrak and the girl met at the entertainment venue before going to the hotel where the girl claimed she was sexually abused.







According to the police, recent charges involve the entertainment venue for allowing a person under the age of 20 to enter the premises and extending service hours beyond the regulated time. Regarding the issue of the 17-year-old using a fake ID to enter the establishment, the police will continue their investigation.

Today, they will hold a meeting with the district chief and entertainment venue operators to implement enhanced security measures and strict compliance with the Entertainment Venue Act. (TNA)



























