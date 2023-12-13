Extending service hours of entertainment venues must comply with law

Entertainment venues, allowed extending operating hours during the New Year festival until 4 AM must have the proper licenses and comply with the law, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

If a venue lacks the required documents, it can only sell alcoholic beverages until midnight. Even with an extension of operating hours, the age restriction to ban anyone aged below 20 years old from entering nighttime entertainment venues remains unchanged. They must compete to strengthen regulations.







As the Anti-Drunk Driving Foundation opposes the extension of service hours, Anutin stated that alcohol consumption must comply with legal limits and regulations. The extended hours are aimed at stimulating the economy and each province has a plan to oversee the implementation.

He issued nationwide directives to enforce strict regulations for those entering entertainment venues, focusing on three aspects: firearms, age restrictions, and drug abuse. (TNA)



























