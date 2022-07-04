Suvarnabhumi Airport sees passenger traffic surge after revoking Thailand Pass on July 1

Foreign arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport have surged in the three days since the Thailand Pass requirement was lifted on Friday (1 July).

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the airport on Friday welcomed as many as 140 flights and 27,642 passengers. It recorded 134 flights with 27,147 passengers on board on Saturday and 150 flights with 28,910 passengers on Sunday.







The figures represent an increase from the previous month, which saw an average of 130 daily landings carrying between 23,000 and 24,000 passengers.

Traisulee stated the increase was also consistent with a projection by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Ministry that daily foreign arrivals will soon surpass 30,000, with the figure set to double in October.



The Thai government is meanwhile set to launch the “Thailand Moving Together” campaign at Suvarnabhumi Airport to demonstrate that the country is prepared for the return of tourists. The event, which will be presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is being jointly organized by the ministries of Public Health, Transport, and Tourism and Sports.

The gathering will be Minister Anutin’s first official engagement since his recent trip to Europe. (NNT)

































