Thailand’s Deepak Ohri, William Heinecke named among ‘100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that two leading tourism figures from Thailand have been included in the International Hospitality Institute’s list of the ‘100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality 2022’.

They are Mr. Deepak Ohri, Founder and CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts, and Mr. William Heinecke, Chairman of Minor International.







In compiling the list, the International Hospitality Institute (IHI) is recognising these “change makers and influencers for their work in promoting the global hospitality industry”.

Well-known worldwide as an award-winning entrepreneur who has helped transform the luxury hospitality landscape in Asia, Mr. Ohri has spearheaded the growth of Bangkok-based lebua Hotels & Resorts with his concept of ‘experiential luxury’. In his unique approach to luxury and hospitality, he believes the focus should be on creating lasting emotional experiences for guests.





Mr. Heinecke has long been a leading personality in Asian hospitality. Today, Bangkok-based Minor International (MINT) is one of the largest hospitality and leisure companies in the Asia-Pacific with over 520 hotels and resorts, 2,410 restaurants, and 339 retail trading points of sale.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the IHI is a global advocacy, training, and standards organisation for the hospitality industry. It has offices in various countries and is committed to fostering excellence in the industry worldwide.































