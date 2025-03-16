Suvarnabhumi Airport clarifies baggage mix-up incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – Suvarnabhumi Airport has conducted an internal investigation into a recent incident in which a Thai passenger mistakenly retrieved another traveler’s luggage from the domestic baggage carousel. The passenger, who had traveled from Surat Thani Airport to Suvarnabhumi before boarding an international flight to Japan, unknowingly checked in the incorrect baggage. The luggage, which belonged to a foreign national, was later reported missing by its rightful owner.







The baggage underwent standard security screening procedures and was classified as “Clear,” indicating no explosives were detected. As a result, it was cleared for loading onto the aircraft, and the flight proceeded without disruption. Suvarnabhumi Airport’s security measures for checked baggage comply with the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), designed to prevent the transportation of prohibited items that could pose a security risk to aircraft operations.

The airport is equipped with advanced Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) for Hold Baggage Screening (HBS), following internationally recognized security standards set by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) of the European Union.



Passengers are advised to review cannabis regulations before traveling, as laws vary by country. While Thailand permits cannabis use under certain conditions, many nations classify it as a prohibited substance, and carrying it across borders can lead to legal consequences. Suvarnabhumi Airport has placed public advisories at check-in counters to remind travelers to verify the laws of their destination.

The airport continues to collaborate with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and other relevant agencies to prevent drug trafficking. Security and baggage screening procedures remain in full compliance with international aviation standards, ensuring the safety of passengers, cargo, and flight operations.























