Thai Defense Minister visits Xinjiang to assess Uyghur conditions

BANGKOK, Thailand – A high-level Thai government delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai, is visiting Xinjiang, China, from March 18 to 20, to assess the conditions of Uyghurs recently repatriated from Thailand to Kashgar. Accompanying Phumtham will be Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, and 25 journalists from various media outlets.







Thai officials have stated that the visit will assess the well-being of the repatriated individuals and confirm that they are living under appropriate conditions. The trip is also intended to address concerns over the repatriation process and demonstrate that it was conducted with careful oversight. Authorities have said that the return of the Uyghurs followed extensive verification procedures over several months before final approval.



The repatriation was conducted under agreements between Thailand and China, ensuring that those sent back would have access to adequate living conditions while retaining their rights and freedoms. Thai authorities have indicated that steps were taken to align the process with human rights standards before proceeding. The trip is expected to provide further transparency regarding these measures.

Authorities have indicated that this will not be the last visit, as Thailand plans to conduct regular assessments to monitor the situation. Future visits will be arranged to ensure continued oversight and to provide updates on the status of the repatriated individuals. (NNT)























