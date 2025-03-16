Visa Exemption Controversy – Expats argue over foreign tourists disturbing peace on BTS in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – A recent report about a group of foreign tourists allegedly causing a disturbance on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain has sparked heated debate among expats and locals. The incident, which was said to involve loud behavior and disregard for public etiquette, has led to divided opinions about the conduct of visitors in Thailand and the broader impact of increasing foreign arrivals.

One side of the argument is clear in their frustration with noisy tourists. “Always foreigners make so much noise on transportation. Shut the … up and respect,” one commenter vented, echoing the sentiment that some visitors fail to adhere to basic public decorum. Another frustrated commuter added, “So sad. Thai people do not deserve these shenanigans. People are coming and going from work. And the last thing they need is disruptive behavior.”







However, skepticism about the claims quickly emerged. Many questioned the validity of the report, asking for proof of the alleged disturbance. “Where’s the video then? Post the … thing!!!” one expat challenged, demanding evidence before passing judgment. Another dismissed the claims as exaggerated: “BS. I have taken the BTS several times and never encountered anything like that. People are quiet and polite.”

A particular point of contention was the claim that visa exemptions were enabling unruly tourist behavior. One skeptical expat wrote, “‘And highlighted concerns about the behavior of some foreign tourists taking advantage of Thailand’s visa exemptions’—no source for this.” Others countered that visa policies were not the real issue, with one arguing, “Free Visa is not the real reason of tourists without good manners. After legalizing marijuana, more alcoholics and even drug-addicted tourists are visiting Thailand, and many good tourists want to avoid this society, choosing countries strict with any drugs.”

Concerns about the future of Thai tourism were also raised, especially with discussions about the potential legalization of casinos. “And after casinos, all the gamblers will come to lose money, and for getting out of gambling debt, there could be an increase in crime. So again, good tourists will try to choose another country,” one commenter warned, urging authorities to reject short-term gains in favor of preserving Thailand’s reputation as a high-quality travel destination.

But others called out double standards, arguing that disruptive behavior is not limited to foreigners. “What about the Thai all talking on the phones with raised voices? This disruption has caused me to miss my stop as I couldn’t hear the announcement. Oh, it’s only tourists causing problems? I travel the BTS daily and have not encountered anyone singing or being over the top with their actions.” Another added, “99% of Thais are on their phones, many with no headphones playing videos.”



As the debate raged on, some took a more philosophical approach. “AHH, the joys of public transport,” one commenter quipped, while another simply advised, “Patience.”

The controversy highlights broader concerns about tourism, public behavior, and policy decisions shaping Thailand’s future. While some believe stricter regulations are needed to maintain order, others argue that the issue is being blown out of proportion. As Thailand continues to attract millions of visitors, balancing the economic benefits of tourism with the cultural expectations of local society remains a challenge.





























