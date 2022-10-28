Miss Universe takeover allows Thailand to develop its tourism and economy

Jakkaphong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, chief executive officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, said her company reached an agreement to take over the business of Miss Universe Organization (MUO) from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc which held a 100% stake in IMG Worldwide, LLC that had all Miss Universe copyrights.

She announced the takeover in a press conference which MUO chief executive officer Amy Emmerich and MUO president Paula Shugart attended via a video conference system.







Ms Jakkaphong said the business acquisition was a matter of pride for Thai people because Miss Universe had been organized for 70 years and everyone knew about the established beauty contest. It was the forum that offered strengths to all women and created constructive activities for the international community beyond the beauty contest on stage, Ms Jakkaphong said.







The takeover would bring international benefits to the business sector and allow Thailand to develop its tourism and economy and use Miss Universe as its soft power to generate income, Ms Jakkaphong said. (TNA)



































