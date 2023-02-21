Suspected insurgent wanted for bomb attacks, arson killed in firefight with officers in Yala, Thailand Deep South

A suspected insurgent was killed in a firefight with soldiers after negotiating for his surrender failed to convince him.

A joint special operation unit laid siege at a house in Yala’s Than To district following a tip-off that a suspected insurgent had hidden there.







Soldiers asked for cooperation from local and religious leaders to convince him to turn himself in but to no avail.

The suspect opened fire to break through the siege, leading to an exchange of gunfire with soldiers. After the gunfire stopped, officers cleared the area and found him dead.







The man, 42 identified as Ibrohem was wanted under warrants for involving in bomb attacks at the PTT station in Than To, a police car in Bannang Sata and an arson of a vehicle and machines at a road construction site which killed one police officer and injured four others.

The Forth Army Region Commander offered condolence to his family, saying the authorities had acted in accordance with the law. (TNA)

























