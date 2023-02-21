Tour boats catch fire at charging station dock in Samut Prakan, no injuries

Three tour boats caught fire while charging batteries at a dock in Samut Prakan. No injuries were reported.

The Samrong Tai police station was notified of the boat fire at a charging station dock of a company near the Tongkung temple in Phra Pradaeng at 7.40 am Tuesday.

Fire engines arrived at the scene, where six boats were moored for battery charging. It took one hour for fire fighters to control the blaze.

Three boats were damaged. The police presumed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The police will call boat owners and those responsible for the area for questioning. (TNA)






































